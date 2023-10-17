Minneapolis man pleads guilty, is sentenced to 5 years for firearms charges after fatal bar shooting

A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty on Tuesday and received a five-year prison sentence for illegally possessing a firearm in connection with a bar shooting that killed 37-year-old Kenneth Todd Rodriguez.

Court documents show that 43-year-old Patrick William Mincey pleaded guilty in exchange for a five-year sentence. He has credit for six days already served.

Court records show Mincey was charged with one count of illegal possession of a gun due to a prior felony conviction in December 2022.

On Dec. 3, 2022, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the scene of a shooting at Spring Street Tavern on the 300 block of Monroe Street northeast, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a bystander giving medical help to Rodriguez, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, the complaint added.

Officials say Mincey was arrested at the scene.

The complaint states that Rodriguez approached Mincey, pulled a knife from a sheath he had on his belt, placed his hand on Mincey’s chest, and began arguing with him. Rodriguez then “chest bumped” Mincey, who took out a gun and fired one shot at Rodriguez.

Mincey was previously convicted of felony kidnapping in 1998 and second-degree assault and prohibited possession of a firearm in 2002.