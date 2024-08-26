Minneapolis man killed in northwest Wisconsin pedestrian crash

A Minneapolis man died after being hit by an SUV in northwest Wisconsin on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 63 near County Road F near Minong at 9:19 p.m.

Investigators say a 55-year-old Texas man was driving a Nissan north on Highway 63 when he hit the man, who was standing in the road near County Road F. The model of the Nissan was not specified but authorities noted it was a van/SUV.

The pedestrian was a 28-year-old man from Minneapolis. Authorities are withholding his name until his family is notified.

The crash is still under investigation.