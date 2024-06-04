Minneapolis man dies more than 2 months after being shot in front of his children

A Minneapolis who was shot in mid-March died from complications related to his injuries last week, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Aron Jabari Bell-Bey, 30, was found shot in a parked vehicle near George Floyd Square the evening of March 15, according to Minneapolis police. He had suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

The car’s driver, a woman, pulled over after driving four blocks from the shooting on the 4100 block of Chicago, which investigators believe stemmed from an altercation. Police say Bell-Bey’s toddler-age children were inside the vehicle but were unharmed.

Bell-Bey was pronounced dead on Friday. The medical examiner listed his cause of death as complications of a gunshot wound to the head and neck.

The Minneapolis Police Department continues to investigate the case.