Minneapolis man charged with criminal vehicular homicide following fatal Brooklyn Park crash

A man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing his vehicle over the weekend, leaving a passenger dead, has been formally charged.

Court documents show 44-year-old Lamoind Preston Cunningham is facing one count of criminal vehicular homicide for operating with negligence under the influence of alcohol.

If convicted, Cunningham could spend up to 15 years in prison and pay a $20,000 fine.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the crash happened on the 7000 block of 68th Avenue North on Saturday, March 30. Police came across the crash site at around 7:20 p.m., and officers say they found two men inside the vehicle, which had gone off the road and hit a tree.

Both men had to be extricated from the vehicle and were brought to an area hospital. That’s where police say the passenger — identified on Monday by the Hennepin County medical examiner as 50-year-old Lamont Cortez Cunningham of Minneapolis — died.

A criminal complaint says Lamoind Cunningham was verbally responsive but appeared drowsy at the crash scene, while Lamont Cunningham was hunched over in the front passenger seat and unresponsive. Despite multiple attempts to wake him up, the document states the victim remained unresponsive.

The document goes on to say as crews worked to remove Lamoind from the vehicle, one of the firefighters smelled an alcoholic beverage on the man’s breath, and noticed there was “slurred speech and an altered level of consciousness.”

According to the complaint, Lamoind admitted to drinking before the crash, saying he drank a couple of beers at around 2 p.m. and later drank about 20% of a bottle of Hennessy while at a cousin’s house.

Lamoind was then asked if he was intoxicated, and the document says he told police that “we both was.” Results of a blood test done at around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday are still pending, according to the charging documents filed Monday afternoon.

Lamoind told police that he must have blacked or passed out after making a wrong turn, because he wasn’t sure how he ended up on 68th Avenue, according to the complaint.

Police said on Monday that Lamoind was detained at the hospital and court records show he has a first appearance scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. A booking photo hasn’t been made available at this time.