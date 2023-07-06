Minneapolis man charged with child sexual assault in Canada

A Minneapolis man is facing charges of child sexual assault from more than 20 years ago in Canada.

The Ottawa Police Service says its sexual assault and child abuse unit charged 48-year-old Philip Doucette following an investigation into sexual assaults that happened between 1998 and 2001.

The police service says Doucette was employed at Youth Leadership Camp near London, Ontario, then started assaulting the victim the following year.

He’s charged with two counts of sexual assault as well as sexual exploitation and sexual interference with a minor, according to police.

Ottawa investigators add that they believe that Doucette could’ve victimized others, as he worked at the camp from 1996 through 2005.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5944, or submit a tip by emailing SACA@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can also be sent in by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.