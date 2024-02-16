Minneapolis man charged in federal court after ISIS ties revealed

Charges against a Minneapolis man for allegedly joining ISIS and traveling to Somalia to train with the terrorist group were unsealed Friday in federal court.

Harafa Hussein Abdi, 41, was charged with conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, provision of material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to receive military-type training from a designated foreign terrorist organization, receipt of military-type training from a designated foreign terrorist organization, and possessing, carrying, and using firearms during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Abdi was born in Somalia in 1982 and became a U.S. citizen in 2006. According to the complaint, Abdi left the U.S. in 2015, joined a group of ISIS fighters at an ISIS camp in Somalia, carried an AK-47 assault rifle while with the ISIS group, received training at the ISIS camp on using the weapon, and threatened to carry out violent attacks in New York City on behalf of ISIS.

In 2017, Abdi was arrested in Somalia by Somalian authorities, the complaint states. Abdi told law enforcement in Somalia he had come to the country to join a group of ISIS fighters at an ISIS camp, where he received training on using an AK-47.

A video obtained from an ISIS media outlet shows Abdi carrying an AK-47 and urging others to join and fight for ISIS. Abdi confirmed to Somalia officials that he was filming portions of the video and that he appeared in the video with the weapon.

The complaint added that Abdi worked for the “media” wing of ISIS, filming footage of the group to send to pro-ISIS media groups. Additionally, a Facebook account connected to Abdi unveiled messages he sent to another user expressing his desire to shoot and behead non-Muslims and to “shoot New York up.”