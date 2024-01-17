Minneapolis lowers pet adoption fees for non-residents as shelter reaches maximum capacity

Adoption fees for animals at the Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) will be lowered for non-residents in an effort to get more people to adopt pets as the shelter reaches its maximum capacity, according to shelter officials.

The announcement was made early Wednesday afternoon.

Adoption fees for non-Minneapolis residents have been lowered to $100 for adult dogs and to $25 for cats. Previously, those rates were $250 and $100, respectively. In addition, puppies ages six months and younger are $250 for non-residents and residents.

MACC officials add adoption fees for Minneapolis residents have been waived since the start of the calendar year.

“We want to make sure Minneapolis residents know they can now adopt a cat or dog without an adoption fee at our shelter, and that we have lowered the fees for non-residents as well,” said Danielle Joerger, MACC’s animal shelter supervisor. “We need adoptions to happen so we can help other animals that need us right now. With being so full and the adoption fee reduction, we are hoping people will come find their new pets.”

If you’d like to adopt an animal, you can visit the shelter from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 and 1-5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19. Due to limited space in the shelter lobby, Joerger says staff will be taking names and phone numbers to text people who will need to wait in a vehicle until they can be accommodated.