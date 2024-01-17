Minneapolis ice rinks to open by January 20

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) says all outdoor ice rinks in Minneapolis will be open by Saturday, Jan. 20.

Dozens of general skating, hockey, and broomball rinks will be offered across 22 parks this year for free public use. The parks will also offer a warming room and lit rinks until at least 9 p.m., the MPRB said. Meanwhile, broomball rinks will remain lit until 10:15 p.m. nightly.

Click HERE for complete details on rink locations, hours, closures, warming room hours, and more.

A complete list of rink opening dates can be found below.

North Minneapolis

Bohanon: Jan. 18

North Commons: Jan. 18

Shingle Creek: Jan. 18

Webber: Jan. 20

Northeast and Southeast Minneapolis

Logan: Jan. 20

Van Cleve: Jan. 20

Windom NE: Jan. 20

South Minneapolis

Hiawatha School: Jan. 20

Lake Hiawatha: Jan. 19

Longfellow: Broomball Jan. 19, General Skating and Hockey Jan. 20

Matthews: Jan. 20

McRae: Jan. 19

Pearl: Jan. 18

Powderhorn: Jan. 19

Sibley: Jan. 18

Southwest Minneapolis

Armatage: Jan. 19

Bryant Square: Jan. 20

Kenny: Jan. 19

Lake of The Isles: Jan. 19

Linden Hills: Jan. 20

Lyndale Farmstead: Jan. 17

Lynnhurst: Jan. 20

Additionally, broomball and pond hockey leagues are scheduled to start soon. For more information on leagues, CLICK HERE.