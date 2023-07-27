Minneapolis hosting informational meeting on proposed new rideshare policy Thursday evening

The City of Minneapolis is hosting an informational session Thursday night about the proposed “Fair Drives, Safe Rides” rideshare policy.

The 6 p.m. meeting is focused on riders and is meant to be a place for people to learn more about the policy impact and for folks to share their feedback.

The proposed policy passed a Minneapolis City Council committee on Tuesday. There are three informational sessions and a public hearing before it would potentially be voted on by the full council.

The policy, brought forward by three council members — Jamal Osman, Jason Chavez and Robin Wonsley — includes a variety of changes and protections for mostly rideshare drivers, including increased pay, with a few items that would also impact riders.

During Minnesota’s last legislative session this spring, a bill was passed that included rideshare changes and protections, including increased pay for drivers, but the bill by vetoed by Gov. Tim Walz after Uber threatened to leave the state if the bill was passed.

In addition to Thursday evening’s information meeting on the proposed rideshare policy, there are three additional opportunities for people to learn more and give input: