Minneapolis home damaged by early morning fire

Fire crews say multiple people are being helped by the Red Cross following a Minneapolis house fire Thursday morning.

A news release from the city’s Fire Department said smoke was seen coming from the first floor of a home near the intersection of North Irving Avenue and North 33rd Street just before 7:20 a.m.

The residents, four adults and a child, were reportedly out of the home when firefighters arrived.

The department said flames were extinguished on the first floor and didn’t spread to other parts of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said that four cats were reported to be inside the home, but only one has been found. Information on the other three cats hasn’t yet been released.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause, but say it was initially reported as a refrigerator fire.