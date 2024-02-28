Minneapolis gang member convicted of Federal firearms charge after accidentally shooting self in leg

A member of the Minneapolis Bloods gang was convicted by a federal jury of possessing ammunition as a felon, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

He was charged as part of a crackdown on violent street gangs.

According to a news release, Traigh Sean Tillman, 30, was involved in a fight outside an abandoned Speedway parking lot at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in August of 2022.

Surveillance video shows Tillman walking up to a parked car armed with a gun. He then opened the driver’s side door and wrestled with the driver.

Tillman then fired two shots, one of which hit him in the leg, according to court officials. He then limped away and went to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he lied about his injuries and left the hospital against medical advice.

Tillman has prior felony convictions in Hennepin County, prohibiting him from having a gun or ammunition.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.