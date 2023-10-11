Minneapolis gang member associate sentenced to prison for illegal gun possession

Minneapolis gang member who was indicted as part of a federal crackdown on Minneapolis street gangs has been sentenced for prison for gun possession.

Deon Necole Williams, an associate of the Minneapolis street gang the “Highs,” has been sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegal possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, on Nov. 15, 2022, Williams was in possession of a Smith & Wesson model M9 9 mm semiautomatic pistol.

Because Williams has prior felony convictions, including aggravated robbery and firearms violations, he is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms or ammunition.

Williams pleaded guilty on June 5, 2023, to one count of possession of a firearm as a felon. Williams was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court before Judge Nancy E. Brasel.