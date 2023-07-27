Minneapolis Foundation awards $725K in grants for affordable housing

The Minneapolis Foundation announced Thursday it will disburse $725,000 in grants to six Twin Cities nonprofits with a mission of addressing housing disparities.

The money will come from the OneMPLS Fund, which contributes to different “emerging needs” in the community from year to year. The fund has distributed $5.5 million to nonprofits since its founding in 2018.

This summer, the OneMPLS Fund will focus on fair and affordable housing, issuing grants to these organizations:

“The ongoing housing crisis is keeping affordable rental housing—let alone the dream of homeownership—out of reach for thousands of Minnesotans,” said R.T. Rybak, President and CEO of the Minneapolis Foundation. “The OneMPLS Fund enables everyone in our community to be part of solutions, supporting people who are the most impacted and fueling efforts to address the root causes of housing inequality.”

You can donate to the OneMPLS Fund through the Minneapolis Foundation’s website. The organization says the next $100,000 in contributions will be matched by the Edward R. Bazinet Charitable Foundation.