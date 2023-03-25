Minneapolis firefighter sustains minor injuries from house fire

Minneapolis fire crews responded to a one-and-a-half-story house fire on Friday night near the 4300 block of James Avenue North.

One firefighter had minor injuries after a piece of debris fell while crews attempted to extinguish the flames.

The fire was contained to the first floor with heavy smoke and the majority of the flames toward the back of the home, according to Minneapolis Fire on Twitter.

No other injuries were reported. It is not known if there was anyone inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.