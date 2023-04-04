Minneapolis Fire station to provide free addiction resources

nbsp;

The Minneapolis Fire Department is launching a new program in collaboration with local recovery groups to help people looking for help with addiction.

The Safe Station program aims to reduce overdose deaths and open up a pathway of care for people who want help, according to a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The Safe Station program is operating out of Station 14 on Lowry Avenue and Morgan Avenue in North Minneapolis.

It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People looking for help with addiction can simply walk up to the station and ask for help to be paired with a certified peer recovery coach and the resources they need.

“Everybody in this community needs to know that they can come here, it’s a safe space and they can come here to get the help that they need and deserve,” said Thomas Young, one of the program’s peer recovery coaches.