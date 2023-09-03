Minneapolis fire crews rescue man who fell from 10-foot bluff

Minneapolis fire crews rescued a man who had fallen off a 10-foot river bluff Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a man who had fallen from a 10-foot cliff at 26th Street East and West River Parkway South around 5:51 p.m. Saturday.

Crews found the man 10 feet down a river bluff, around 80 feet down from the road near the railroad bridge, fire officials said. He was conscious but in serious condition with broken legs and a possible back injury.

Fire crews tended to the man’s injuries and used a boat to pick him up from the riverbank and bring him to the U of M Row Club, where paramedics were waiting.

The man was brought to the hospital.