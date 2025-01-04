Minneapolis fire crews called to residential fire Saturday

The Minneapolis Fire Department reports that fire crews were called to a fire in North Minneapolis Saturday morning.

According to the department, the fire was located in the 1500 block of Emmerson Avenue North at a two-story residential building around 8:30 a.m.

The department said firefighters spotted a fire in a second-floor bathroom that had spread to the building’s attic.

By 8:35 a.m., the fire department announced the bulk of the fire had been extinguished, and crews were checking for any fire extensions and working to extinguish any remaining hot spots.

A Metro Transit bus was called to provide temporary shelter for the building’s residents. No injuries were reported in the incident.

At 8:54 a.m., the fire department announced the fire had been extinguished.

At this time, fire crews have not stated what started the fire.