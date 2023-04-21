Minneapolis Farmers Market vendor not returning to Nicollet location

The Central Minnesota Vegetable Growers Association (CMVGA) has chosen to not return to the Nicollet Mall location this season for the Minneapolis Farmers Market, according to a spokesperson for the CMVGA.

Instead, the CMVGA will focus on the East Lyndale location. The CMVGA attributed this decision to declining foot traffic on Nicollet after the pandemic and the East Lyndale market being open seven days a week.

The East Lyndale location of the Minneapolis Farmers Market opens for the season on April 29 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Minneapolis Farmers Market has been operating out of the East Lyndale location since 1937. Currently, they have over a hundred vendors selling products at the market.

The spokesperson for CMVGA said they encourage Nicollet Mall farmers market shoppers to join them at the East Lyndale location at 312 East Lyndale Ave North.

