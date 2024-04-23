Minneapolis Farmers Market to cease daily operations, will be open Wednesday-Sunday

After 148 years, the Minneapolis Farmers Market is changing its hours of service for the upcoming season.

The market will switch to a Wednesday through Sunday schedule from its everyday schedule, which has been in place since the market began.

The market will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Why the change? Market officials say they recognize that “people have changed the way that they shop in the last century” and are working to accommodate the times.

“It is my hope in making this change that the weekdays we are open can provide our customers with a fuller market and our vendors with increased sales,” said Ashley Nathe, executive director of the Minneapolis Farmers Market. Nathe is looking forward to a season full of community-centered events including cooking demonstrations and live music, as well as to the growth of the market’s food access program.

The grand opening for the market is Saturday, May 4 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.