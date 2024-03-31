Minneapolis crash leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

Police say one man is dead and another is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a crash during the overnight hours Sunday morning.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to the area of East 41st Street and Hiawatha shortly after 12:30 a.m. for a report of a one-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle was on fire.

Two men were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of them died, police say, adding other people may have been inside the vehicle when it crashed and then walked away. A search was done using a K9 to find other possible occupants.

As of this time, police aren’t sure if the hospitalized men were passengers, or if one of them was driving the vehicle when it crashed.

Currently, no one is in custody for the crash, which is being investigated by Minneapolis police and the State Patrol to see if any other vehicles were involved, or if the crash was hit-and-run.