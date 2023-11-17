Minneapolis crash involving ambulance under investigation

An early morning crash in Minneapolis on Friday damaged an ambulance.

Video captured by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer showed the ambulance had damage on its front-end.

(Credit: Jeff Ernewein/5 EYEWITNESS NEWS)

The crash happened on Cedar Avenue and Washington Avenue Southeast just after 3 a.m.

As of this time, police haven’t released any details about what led up to the crash, any potential injuries, or if the ambulance was carrying a patient.

Check back for more information on this crash.