Minneapolis community members to discuss future of Smith Foundry on Thursday

Community members are gathering Thursday night to discuss the future of the Smith Foundry in Minneapolis’ East Phillips neighborhood.

In November, residents called for the closure of the Foundry after uncovering records from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that show the company had been exceeding Minnesota emission limits of particulate matter since 2018 — without notifying the state.

Local organizers with the Climate Justice Committee (CJC) are gathering at the East Phillips Community Center at 6 p.m. to discuss efforts to shut the Foundry down and ongoing adverse health impacts.

Officials with CJC say the meeting was organized in part as a response to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) pledging to continually meet with the community – however, authorities with the MPCA will not be in attendance on Thursday.

CJC representatives say the MPCA cited a “conflict of interest” and a lack of staff as the reason for not attending, but organizers say this contradicts the MPCA’s public comments.

As previously reported, according to EPA documents obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ‘conducted air pollutant monitoring’ around the Foundry’s perimeter in October 2022 and April 2023, adding that both times, ‘elevated’ levels of airborne particulate matter were found.

The EPA followed up in May when inspectors found cracks and holes in the Foundry’s ductwork.

They also looked at the facility’s air emissions reports from 2018 to 2022. Those records show particulate matter emissions were more than twice the amount permitted by state regulators.

In response to calls from the community, state authorities said they planned to install two new air quality monitors near the facility. The Foundry also said it is committed to working with regulators to correct any issues.