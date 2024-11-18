Minneapolis city leaders to discuss plans for new safety center

Monday marks the first in a series of meetings about a new safety center on the south side of Minneapolis.

The one that opened earlier this month is meant to be temporary until the city officially opens a center that will include a new Third Precinct in 2026.

Mayor Jacob Frey says the permanent center would house a behavioral crisis response team, crime prevention specialists and community groups. It would also take non-emergency calls.

At Monday’s meeting, city leaders are expected to share recommendations by residents that they’ve gathered from surveys and dozens of engagement meetings.

The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Midtown Global Market.