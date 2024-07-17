Minneapolis city leaders tout progress on affordable housing work

Minneapolis officials touted affordable housing production and preservation work that has been done across the city during a news conference late Wednesday morning.

Mayor Jacob Frey noted that the city is recognized on a national level for its work to create affordable housing.

He was joined Wednesday by City Council Member of Ward 5 Jeremiah Ellison, Elfric Porte of the Community Planning and Economic Development Office, Andrea Leese of the City of Lakes Community Land Trust, CEO and President of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity Chris Coleman

Nearly $365 million has been invested by the city since 2018 to create affordable housing, according to an updated Way Home Progress Report. The funds went into building 4,679 affordable units.

This has more than doubled affordable housing production in the city, Frey said. There are 8.5 times more deeply affordable homes than prior to the investment, he added.

Frey noted that the city has increased housing supply of all rent levels. Over half of the affordable housing in the city is naturally-occurring, he said.

A summary of the progress report can be found below, while the full report can be found by CLICKING HERE.