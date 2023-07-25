Minneapolis City Council to hear proposal on minimum wage for rideshare drivers Tuesday

A group of Minneapolis City Council members are set to propose a policy Tuesday that guarantees a minimum wage for drivers employed by rideshare companies.

The proposal aims to provide drivers with better benefits and guaranteed wages, while also protecting them from assaults, harassment and carjackings.

According to the policy proposal, it guarantees a minimum compensation of 51 cents per minute and a $1.40 per mile that they have a rider. That is proportional to the city’s minimum wage.

Another part of the policy guarantees information will be provided to both the rider and driver about how much is being charged, how much the driver is receiving and how much is going to the company.

Information sessions for drivers, riders and the public will be held both this week and next week.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Gov. Tim Walz vetoed a bill earlier this year that would have required pay increases and also offered more legal protection for rideshare drivers across the state. Walz then signed an executive order that calls for a working group of drivers, riders, rideshare companies and others to study the issue and provide recommendations ahead of next year’s legislative session.

Before Walz’s decision to veto the bill, Uber threatened to pull its service from Greater Minnesota if the bill was signed into law, adding that it would only have premium service in the metro to match the premium prices required by the bill. CLICK HERE to read the full text of the bill.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Uber and Lyft for comment but hasn’t heard back as of this publishing.

RELATED: At Issue: May 28 – End of Legislative Session recap, Walz vetoes rideshare bill and signs state budget