Minneapolis City Council set to discuss shared bikes and scooters, Southwest Light Rail costs at Thursday morning meeting

Minneapolis City Council members are set to discuss license agreements for the shared bike and scooter program, funding for the ongoing Southwest Light Rail project and other topics during their Thursday morning meeting.

The council agenda also includes plans to discuss public health services, a resolution to observe a transgender day of remembrance on Nov. 20 and Mayor Jacob Frey’s appointment of Margaret Anderson Kelliher.

This comes after last week’s election results, which have more progressive members set to join the council ranks next year and barely allowed Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins to keep her seat.

Earlier this week, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called an emergency meeting after the council refused to consider a police officer recruitment and retention plan. That meeting is set for Friday afternoon.

