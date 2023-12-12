Minneapolis City Council members show support at Jewish-led ceasefire rally

Minneapolis City Council members joined hundreds of people outside City Hall to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Monday.

Over 300 community members with Twin Cities Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow Twin Cities came together to light candles on the fifth night of Chanukkah. According to a news release, the groups demanded that Minnesota elected officials call for a ceasefire in Gaza and end U.S. funding to Israel.

Twin Cities Jewish Voice for Peace stated that multiple Minneapolis City Council members were in attendance, including Robin Wonsley.

Wonsley relayed her support to the crowd saying, “You have my pledge that we will be voting on a ceasefire resolution in January.”

Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, an organizer with Jewish Voice for Peace-Twin Cities and member of the Jewish Voice for Peace Rabbinical Council, proclaimed, “The Channukah story instructs us to rededicate ourselves, to practice hope. We recommit to our fight for liberation with every thing we have. We will not stop until Palestinians, and all people, are free,”