Minneapolis City Council committee to hold hearing on rideshare worker protections Tuesday

The Minneapolis Business, Inspections, Housing and Zoning Committee is set to hold a public hearing Tuesday on new plans to protect rideshare drivers.

The city is moving forward with a policy that will guarantee rideshare drivers a minimum of 51 cents per minute and a $1.40 per mile that they have a rider in the vehicle.

The policy also establishes policies and timelines for why and how a company can deactivate a driver.

The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Minneapolis City Hall.

A full city council vote could happen as soon as next week.

