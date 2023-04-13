Minneapolis City Council approves $1 million loan to V3 sports center

The Minneapolis City Council has approved a $1 million forgivable loan for the development of the V3 Sports Center.

Located in north Minneapolis, the complex provides health and wellness opportunities through fitness, water safety, education and economic impact.

According to a press release, the funding will support the expansion of commercial offerings in the community, job-training opportunities and other infrastructure costs.

“The V3 Center will be a game-changer for our Northside community,” said Mayor Jacob Frey in a statement. “Where else can you learn to swim in an Olympic pool, hang with family and friends, and be exposed to incredible employment opportunities? This is a project by our community — for our community, and we couldn’t be prouder to support this work.”

The $90 million project is in its early stages and will include a 50 and 25-meter pool, running and biking space and a wellness-related retail/cafeteria and community gathering space. The construction will take place over the next few years, with the first phase of the project beginning in 2024

“This is a big deal for North Minneapolis. As somebody who grew up on the Northside and grew up swimming, there were not many locations for swimmers in our neighborhood,” said Ward 5 Council Member Jeremiah Ellison. “I am excited for this state-of-the-art facility to come to the Northside. This will be an immense value add to our community and the city as a whole.”