Minneapolis church to celebrate King Charles’ coronation with concert

The Hennepin Methodist Church in Minneapolis will present an immersive musical experience to celebrate the historic royal event.

Coronation festivities are about to begin across the Atlantic Ocean.

King Charles III will be crowned during a coronation ceremony that begins with a procession to Westminster Abbey at 4 a.m. CT Saturday. His second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort.

RELATED: Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers

As sovereign, Charles will be the head of state of more than a dozen other countries, including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and others.

RELATED: King’s coronation draws apathy, criticism in former colonies

In order to celebrate the historic event, the Hennepin Avenue Methodist Church in Minneapolis will present an immersive musical experience to celebrate the historic royal event. Local musicians will perform a “Four Centuries of Coronation Music” concert.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC as well as cable channels CNN and Fox News all plan live coverage starting at 5 a.m. EDT Saturday for the coronation. The outlets will also feature coverage on their digital platforms and streaming like Hulu+ Live TV.

RELATED: How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the United States

RELATED: What to know about King Charles III’s coronation

A coronation concert will be held on Sunday; however, Americans won’t be able to watch performances by Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, which will only be available to audiences within the United Kingdom.

Charles automatically became King Charles III after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year at the age of 96. She had served as the Queen for 70 years and was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, previously held the record, and reigned for 63 years and seven months.

RELATED: 10 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II’s life

RELATED: Jill Biden in UK for King Charles’ coronation, visits No. 10

The Associated Press contributed to this report.