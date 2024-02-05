Minneapolis chosen to host International Rotary Convention in 2029

A big international event is coming to Minnesota.

Minneapolis was officially announced as the host of the 2029 International Rotary Convention on Monday.

Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other local leaders were joined at the Minneapolis Convention Center by International Rotary Vice President Pat Merryweather-Arges for the announcement on Monday afternoon.

The event brings together tens of thousands of people from around the world for a variety of presentations and discussions focused on helping advance personal, business, and community well-being and advancing international peace and understanding.

The governor’s office says it’s expected to attract more than 15,000 Rotarians to the Twin Cities and generate an economic impact of over $50 million.

Conventions leading up to Minneapolis in May 2029 are set to take place in Singapore, Calgary, Taipei, Honolulu and Manila. It most recently was held in the U.S. in 2022 in Houston.