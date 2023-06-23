Minneapolis butcher shop to close Sunday

A Minneapolis butcher shop will be closing its doors this weekend.

Lowry Hill Meats is closing down on Sunday, June 25, the shop announced in an Instagram post.

The Hennepin Avenue butcher shop initially announced its closing date as June 30, saying the shop made the decision because “what we set out to do over seven years ago is no longer achievable for us here.”

Courtesy: lowryhillmeats via Instagram

On Thursday, the store moved the closing date to Sunday and invited customers to come out and purchase bulk sausage links and limited meat.

Comments under the shop’s Instagram post expressed support and sadness at the shop’s closing.