Minneapolis bus stop shooting leaves 1 hospitalized

One person is in the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning at a Minneapolis bus stop.

According to Metro Transit police, officers were called to a shelter located at East Franklin and Chicago avenues shortly after 1:40 a.m.

Police say a victim with multiple – but non-life threatening – gunshot wounds was found nearby.

No other information about the victim was immediately available.

Metro Transit police add the suspect left before officers arrived.

As of this publishing, police haven’t provided a description of the suspect.

The shooting, as well as what led up to it, are still being investigated by Metro Transit Police.