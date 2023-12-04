Minneapolis brewery Lakes and Legends to close at end of year

Lakes and Legends Brewing Co. announced on Friday that it will be closing at the end of the year following eight years of business in the Loring Park neighborhood.

In announcing the news, the company talked about the many people who worked at the brewery and thousands of people and pets who enjoyed time, drinks, snacks and craft markets at the Minneapolis craft beer establishment.

There was no reason given for why they decided to shutter.

The brewery said they are planning on going out with a bang and have a month of celebrations planned including an eighth anniversary party that will morph into a “Going Out in Style” party.