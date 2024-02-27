Minneapolis bar showing all women’s sports sets opening date

A Bar of Their Own, a sports bar that will show all women’s sports, will officially open its doors on Friday, March 1.

The bar, located on Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis, will start serving customers at noon on Friday until 11 p.m. that night. The bar’s owner, Jill Hiscock, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Renée Cooper that the establishment will be family and kid-friendly.

The women’s sports bar joins just three other bars like it across the country. The first — The Sports Bra — opened in Portland, Oregon as recently as 2022.

The bar says they will not take reservations for opening weekend and people should be prepared for possible lines to get in.

Grand Opening Weekend hours are: