Minneapolis bakery to remain open after owners of neighboring bakery step in to help

A bakery in Minneapolis that abruptly closed earlier this month will now remain open after a fellow bakery stepped in to help.

The Thirsty Whale Bakery first announced its immediate closure in an Instagram post on Dec. 3., saying, “It’s been extremely hard to keep up with the economic changes, and I do not see a way for us to continue to operate the same way as we have.”

However, when Alise and Luke McGregor – the owners of YoYo Donuts – saw the Thirsty Whale’s announcement, they decided to step in and purchase the bakery, according to an update from the Thirsty Whale’s social media account.

The McGregors said they made the decision after seeing the sadness from customers as they wanted to keep the beloved establishment in the community. The previous head baker at the Thirsty Whale will continue in that position serving custom cakes and tasty treats customers have grown to love, the Instagram post added.

The bakery is set to reopen on Dec. 18, just in time for customers to place their holiday orders.

