Minneapolis Aquatennial kicks off Wednesday with slew of events

This celebrates the waters in the city, and it is capped off by the torchlight parade Wednesday night.

The Minneapolis Aquatennial kicks off on Wednesday as the official civic celebration of the City of Minneapolis.

Every year, the Minneapolis Aquatennial happens during the third full week of July. This year, the Aquatennial is running from Wednesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 22.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the Aquatennial kicks off with the Park Market: The Black Market on Wednesday in The Commons. Later, Minnesotans and visitors can listen to music in the park with Spaghetti Monetti and The Sauce or head over to Loring Park for Loring Park Family Fun Night.

Catch the Aquatennial Torchlight Parade on Nicollet from 12th Street to 4th Street at 7:30 p.m. before another movie screening in The Commons at 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday all feature a host of family-friendly events, like Minne-Golf on Nicollet and the Indigenous Market. On Saturday, the Target Fireworks show, a nationally ranked top-five fireworks display, will light up the sky over the West River Parkway.

For more information on all of the Minneapolis Aquatennial events, CLICK HERE.