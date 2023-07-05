Minneapolis Aquatennial 2 weeks away

We’re just two weeks away from the return of Minneapolis’ official civic celebration.

The mpls downtown council announced events Wednesday for the 2023 Aquatennial, which will run from July 19 through July 22.

The annual event is bookended by the Torchlight Parade, which will run along Nicollet Mall from 12th to Fourth Street starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and fireworks, which are set to be fired off along the banks of the Mississippi River near the Stone Arch Bridge starting at 10 p.m. Sunday.

However, many other events are scheduled during the four-day event, including movies and music in the park, the Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show, a blood drive and several games and family-friendly activities. Click here to see a full schedule of events.

“Aquatennial is an event for all with over two dozen free events and activities here in downtown Minneapolis,” said Leah Wong, vice president of external relations for mpls downtown council. “This beloved summer tradition brings us together for fun unforgettable moments highlighted by the Aquatennial Torchlight Parade and Target Fireworks. We continue to see more people enjoying all downtown offers and invite you to celebrate Aquatennial and all that makes Minneapolis so special.”

The Aquatennial is still looking for volunteers to help put on the festival. Anyone interested can sign up online.