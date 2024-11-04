Minneapolis apartment fire displaces 2 people, no injuries reported

The cause of a fire at an apartment building on the south side of Minneapolis is being investigated after two people were left without a place to live.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a three-story building on the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue South just after 2:30 a.m. Monday for multiple reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the back window of a unit on the first floor. There were also units at the garden level in that same building.

The flames were eventually put out but had gone through the floor of the originating unit. Due to damage from both fire and smoke, the units both above and below it have been deemed uninhabitable.

Fire officials say the two adults in those units are being helped by the Red Cross.

No residents or firefighters were reported to be injured. Crews will be boarding up multiple windows and doors of the building.