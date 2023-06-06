Minneapolis aiming to ‘clear the shelter’ with weekend pet adoption event
Minneapolis is making another push to get as many of its animals into their forever homes this weekend.
Starting Friday, Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is hosting a “Clear the Shelter” weekend by waiving adoption fees, except for a license purchase for city residents.
According to the city, anyone wishing to adopt an animal can visit the city shelter at 212 17th Ave. N. any time from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, no appointment needed.
Visitors will be paired with a staff member or volunteer “matchmaker” to help them meet adoptable animals.
One of those animals is Smokey, pictured above. Minneapolis Animal Care & Control says Smokey warms up to new people quickly and enjoys fenced yards and car rides.
To see a list of other adoptable animals in Minneapolis, click here.