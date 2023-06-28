Minneapolis 18-year-old sentenced to prison for armed robberies

A Minneapolis man has learned his punishment after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery in May.

Jabron Dedrick Jiles, 18, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for almost eight years (95 months) in prison, according to court records.

According to court documents, Jiles had 11 separate cases filed against him, with five of them being dismissed entirely as part of his sentencing. Those five cases included four counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree robbery as well as three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. In addition, there was a charge dismissed from two of the remaining cases — one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as one count of financial card fraud.

A sentencing order shows Jiles’ time in prison will not only be for four counts of first-degree aggravated robbery but also two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree robbery — all stemming from a total of six separate cases. He will get 646 days of credit for time previously served. A sixth case involving one count of aiding and abetting robbery had a stayed sentence of four years in prison with no credit for time served. The probationary period for that case, or his additional four-year prison sentence if he violates the terms, would be served after the initial 95-month sentence is completed.

In October of 2021, around 8:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a report of two robberies that happened at Cuppa Java and Bryn Mawr Market in Minneapolis.

A witness to the robbery at Cuppa Java said Jiles, who was a minor at the time, and another man entered the store and approached the register. The criminal complaint said that Jiles pulled out a black and brown semi-automatic gun and tried to “shush” the witness. She then punched Jiles, who waved the gun at her and punched her several times before taking her backpack.

A second witness from Cuppa Java said that Jiles’ co-defendant had approached her and held a gun to her chest while demanding that she open the cash register. The men then ran to the Bryn Mawr Market, which they also robbed at gunpoint.

The complaint added that after the robberies, a surveillance video showed Jiles and his co-defendant run into an alley where a car was waiting for them.

On Feb. 13, 2023, Jiles waived certification proceedings in front of a judge and was therefore ordered to stand trial as an adult, court records show.