Milltown man dies one week after rollover crash

Authorities say a man is dead after rolling his vehicle on Memorial Day weekend in the town of Osceola, Wisconsin.

Late Monday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 47-year-old man identified as Brett Evenson was taken off life support on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says Evenson was found in a vehicle that was partially submerged in water after 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 on County Road Y.

Evenson’s death is the fourth traffic-related fatality within the county so far this year.

The crash is still being investigated.