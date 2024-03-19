Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Zumbro Falls

While nobody has won the most recent Powerball jackpot, lottery officials say a ticket worth $1 million was recently sold in Zumbro Falls.

Minnesota Lottery says the lucky winner bought the ticket at Falls Standard off Highway 63, which also earns the business a $5,000 bonus.

The ticket matched the first five numbers of the March 18 Powerball drawing — 10-17-20-39-44.

The winner of the $1 million ticket can remain anonymous if they so choose under Minnesota law.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, with the pot now at an estimated $687 million.