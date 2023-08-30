Midwest Mountaineering to close Minneapolis store this fall

After more than five decades of business, a store in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis is closing its doors.

Rod Johnson, the owner and founder of Midwest Mountaineering, says the store will close after a liquidation sale is done this fall.

Johnson says the store has been the focus of his life for the last 53 years, but times have changed.

“Midwest’s style of retailing is under intense pressure. Big box and online shopping, including direct selling from manufacturers is on a steady rise and continues to outpace traditional specialty stores like Midwest,” said Johnson.

He adds that expenses have also gone up “dramatically over the last few years” and they are “competing with screen time and less overall passion for the outdoors.”

The store, which is located on the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South, will have a month-long liquidation sale starting this week, and will last through Oct. 8. Among the items available for sale include outdoor equipment, clothing, store fixtures and props.

Although the store is closing, Johnson adds he will continue with the Banff Festival of Mountain Films World Tour at the University of Minnesota, and also try to continue Thrift Outfitters, Hiking Trails and BWCA Pint Night social gatherings.