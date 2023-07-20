Midland Credit Management to move to downtown St. Cloud

On Wednesday, Midland Credit Management (MCM) announced its decision to relocate to a newly renovated floor of the former Herberger’s building in downtown St. Cloud.

MCM is a subsidiary of the international finance company Encore Capital Group, Inc., that employs about 150 people locally, according to the announcement.

The company hopes to be moved into the new office, a 47,500-square-foot building previously used by Capital One, by the end of July.

MCM has operated in St. Cloud for the last 50 years, but the company says they hope the new office space will improve visibility and access to downtown St. Cloud.

“Our colleagues are excited for a fresh start in an updated space,” said Bonnie Trigg, Senior Director of Call Center Operations at MCM. “Moving our operations downtown allows us to engage even more meaningfully with our community through groups like the St. Cloud Downtown Alliance and the Chamber of Commerce. We also hope this move brings more opportunities for team building with closer access to popular entertainment venues, restaurants, and shops. We expect our new location and updated work environment to help with attracting and recruiting new candidates as well as retaining our talented MCM colleagues.”