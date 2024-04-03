Metro Transit’s Gold Line to open in March 2025

Metro Transit announced that its Gold Line will open on March 22, 2025.

The METRO Gold Line will be the state’s first Bus Rapid Transit line to run primarily in bus-only lanes. The line will connect Woodbury to downtown St. Paul.

Construction on the Gold Line began in late 2022 and includes a bridge connecting Woodbury and Oakdale. Metro Transit said that construction is around 41% complete and is advancing on time and under the $505.3 million budget.

Once open, the Gold Line will provide all-day, daily service.

Two other lines are scheduled to open in 2025.

The METRO B Line, which will replace Route 21, is scheduled to open on June 14, 2025. The METRO E Line, which will replace Route 6, is scheduled to open in December 2025.