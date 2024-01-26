Metro Transit to implement ride payment change

Metro Transit has plans to change the way you pay for your ride.

The new system will allow people to pay by tapping credit or debit cards, or by tapping a smartphone to use Apple Pay or Google Pay.

The faster, upgraded system has been used for years in New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. The change means the current “go-to” card system will be phased out, although the Metropolitan Council says riders will still be able to use cash or get a fare card if needed.

The changes are set to take effect in 2026.

For more information on fare changes, CLICK HERE.