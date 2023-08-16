Metro Transit reports drop in crime calls at Lake St/Midtown Station

Metro Transit reports drop in crime calls

Safety has been an issue at Metro Transit’s Lake Street/Midtown Station recently, with several reported assaults and stabbings as well as open drug use.

However, Metro Transit says it has actually seen a 75% decrease in police service calls at the station since January.

The agency credits additional security, community partnerships and infrastructure updates for leading to the drop.

“We’ll continue our efforts to bring more people into the Metro Transit Police Department so that we can meet the needs of the community we serve,” Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III said.

The Met Council approved a two-year, $6 million contract with a private security team to provide unarmed personnel at six stations, including the Lake Street/Midtown Station, earlier this year.