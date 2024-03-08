Metro Transit payment systems back up after temporary software issue

The payment systems are now back up, Metro Transit announced.

All payment systems are back up. Thanks for your patience and for riding with us! — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) March 9, 2024

A software issue is making it difficult for Metro Transit riders to use credit cards, the agency said Friday.

According to Metro Transit, a software issue is impacting credit card purchases on its website, ticket machines and over-the-phone purchases when calling 612-373-3333.

Additionally, the agency is telling riders to use cash or the Metro Transit app if their Go-To Card isn’t working on buses or the light rail.

