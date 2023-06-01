Metro Transit hosts meeting on public safety concerns, addresses improvement efforts

The Metro Transit and community partners met with the public at 11 a.m. on Thursday to address public safety concerns, according to a news release from the Metro Transit.

Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle, Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III and state lawmakers met at the Target Field Station to discuss Metro Transit’s outreach program, the Transit Service Intervention Project.

The project is a part of the transportation bill that the Minnesota Legislature recently passed, which allocates $7.8 billion for roads, transit, airports and more over the next two years.

Officials from Metro Transit say The Safety and Security Action Plan, which the Met Council endorsed a year ago, is also supported by the passage of the transportation bill.

Additionally, the Metro Transit Police Department’s Homeless Action Team is set to host a series of outreach events at busy light rail stations over the next few weeks, the release added.

Beginning the week of June 5, the Metropolitan Council said they will begin seeking violence prevention, housing, and mental health partners to contract with.

